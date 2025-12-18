Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court stays Karnataka High Court's order imposing Rs 75 lakh cost on Ayurvedic Colleges

The lead petitioner submitted, out of the 60 sanctioned seats, KEA could fill only 26 seats, i.e., just 40% of the total intake, leaving a substantial number of seats vacant.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 16:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us