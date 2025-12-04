Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Fitch ups India's FY'26 GDP growth forecast to 7.4% on better consumer spending, GST reforms

It said falling inflation gives the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) room for one more policy rate cut in December to 5.25 per cent, following 100 bp of cuts in 2025 so far.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 07:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyGDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us