Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

32 cases registered against people who defamed woman in MLA Mamkoottathil rape case

According to police, the Cyber Operations Wing is monitoring online platforms where defamatory or content against the complainant is being circulated.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 07:46 IST
India NewsKeralarape

Follow us on :

Follow Us