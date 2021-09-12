Five of top-10 valued firms add Rs 62,508 cr to market valuation

Five of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 62,508.32 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the other gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance took a hit in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 23,582.73 crore to reach Rs 15,37,600.23 crore at close on Thursday, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

Bharti Airtel's valuation zoomed Rs 15,377.67 crore to Rs 3,76,917.83 crore and that of HDFC by Rs 12,836.43 crore to Rs 5,11,126.48 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose by Rs 9,997.52 crore to Rs 6,59,941.45 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 713.97 crore to Rs 3,85,721.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 18,347.3 crore to Rs 14,02,587.80 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped Rs 5,824.68 crore to Rs 4,48,383.08 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 4,429.22 crore to Rs 8,67,933.20 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 3,605.59 crore to Rs 7,17,639.19 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank declined Rs 3,013.49 crore to Rs 4,99,218.97 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose 175.12 points or 0.30 per cent.

