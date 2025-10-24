Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Focus on curbing misuse of artificial intelligence as MeitY mandates labelling of AI-generated content

Experts said this will provide a safer accountable digital space for users.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 22:12 IST
Business NewsTechnology NewsArtificial IntelligenceIT rules

Follow us on :

Follow Us