News in Pics | October 24, 2025: Best photos from around the world

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammate Smriti Mandhana celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Jess Kerr during an ICC Women's World Cup ODI cricket match between India Women and New Zealand Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai.
A bird sits on an anchored fishing boat, with buildings in the background amid smog and air pollution, in the morning, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Passengers throng a platform amid heavy rush ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, at Patna Junction railway station, in Patna, Bihar.
Britain's King Charles speaks with Pope Leo XIV in the courtyard of San Damaso, as Queen Camilla stands next to them, following an ecumenical prayer in the Sistine Chapelle led by the Pope and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, at the Vatican.
A herd of rhinoceroses grazes inside Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Overseas Military Operations Battle Merit Memorial Hall, for North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russia in Kursk regions, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
An artiste performs with fire during the immersion of an idol of Goddess Kali after the ‘Kali Puja’ festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Published 24 October 2025, 00:48 IST