Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as chairman of NIPFP

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel, who quit in December of 2018, midway his tenure, has been appointed as Chairman of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a research body under the Union Finance Ministry.

Patel has been appointed for a four-year tenure at the NIPFP, which ends in June 2024.

Patel's resignation, after serving the shortest tenure at RBI since 1992, came against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the finance ministry and the RBI.

Last year, the RBI had in an RTI query, revealed that the Modi-led government had given less than two and a half hours to give its opinion on demonetisation of 2016. Patel was the governor of RBI at that time.

He succeeded Vijay Kelkar at NIPFP.

