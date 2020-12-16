Here's how hotels are luring guests amid the pandemic

Free meals, spas: Here's how hotels are luring guests amid the pandemic

Hotels are throwing the kitchen sink; a bid to do whatever it takes for guests to book rooms

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 16 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 12:22 ist
Hotel staff carry out sanitation work at Bukhara restaurant of ITC Maurya Hotel, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Hotels, particularly business hotels, which took a huge financial blow during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, are throwing the kitchen sink in a bid to do whatever it takes for guests to book rooms.

A study titled 'Future of Travel' by booking.com has noted that 70% of Indian travellers will be more price-conscious when planning for a holiday and booking for rooms.

ITC's '100 per cent back', which is valid till March 31, 2021, is offering guests the total amount that they pay for their room(s) redeemable hotel credits that can be used to avail services - food, beverages, spas.

The Oberoi is said to be offering rooms at a discounted rate. Guests can get a second night's stay at a 50% rate of the first in major cities across India. French hospitality giants Accor, who operate under the banner of Novotel and Pullman brands, have offered a flat discount of 30% and a meal voucher worth Rs 500. 

A spokesperson for The Indian Hotels Company told the publication that Goa has emerged as the most popular tourist destination, followed by Rajasthan and Kerala. Kerrie Hannaford, Vice President of Accor India and South Asia's commercial operations, echoed the same thoughts, suggesting that guests prefer leisure destinations as they seek to unwind.

Leisure Hotels, which have properties dotted across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh have seen a considerable number of bookings over the past few months. Director Vibhas Prasad noted that weddings largely amounted for the influx of demand while adding that the coming holiday season and events - Christmas, New Year, will bode well for hotels.

In fact, he estimated that business for December 2020 is possibly 20% better than that of 2019. He attributed this to the reluctance of 'a better profile' of guests to travel abroad.

