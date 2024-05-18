BJP has no plans to build temples at disputed sites in Mathura & Kashi, says J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda has claimed that BJP has no plans to build temples at the disputed sites in Mathura and Kashi

“BJP does not have any such idea, plan or desire. There are no discussions either. Our system works in a way in which the party’s thought process is set by the discussions in the Parliamentary board, then it goes to the national council which endorses it,” Nadda said in an interview with the Indian Express (IE).

Varanasi and Mathura are part of a decades-old ideological project by Hindu groups who argue that medieval-era Islamic structures were built by demolishing temples and therefore Hindus have rights over those structures.

When questioned that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma both have raised the pitch on building temples in their election campaign speeches, Nadda called it their individual 'style of talking' and pointed out that the BJP is a 'big party'.