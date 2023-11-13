GAIL does world's first ship-to-ship LNG transfer; cuts CO2 emissions

GAIL has contracted 5.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG (natural gas super-cooled to liquid form) from the US. The company brings this volume to India via LNG ships. The ship typically travels a distance of about 19,554 nautical miles for a round trip to transport LNG from Sabine Pass in the US to India via the Suez Canal and Gibraltar. This journey takes approximately 54 days and emits about 15,600 tonnes of CO2.