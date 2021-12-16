Genpact to set up tech centre in Telangana's Warangal

The announcement was made by Genpact's leadership team following a meeting with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad

IT major Genpact has announced the setting up of a new facility in Warangal, a Tier-2 city, which the Telangana government is keen on developing as a secondary software hub to Hyderabad.

Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Cyient have already established their campuses in Warangal, which is located about 150 kilometres northeast of the state capital. 

Genpact operates a campus at Pocharam near Hyderabad and the Warangal centre could start operations with a headcount of 100. The announcement was made by Genpact's leadership team following a meeting with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rao said the investment would provide a huge boost to the IT sector in Warangal. 

The minister highlighted the advantages of setting up the campus in Warangal, explaining how the TRS government has planned to develop urban infrastructure in Warangal and ease the commute in the city. “Warangal also has a very good connectivity with Hyderabad and the corridor is fast developing.”

Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan noted that Warangal is only an hour and a half away from their Pocharam campus. He pointed out that Warangal has a strong academic ecosystem with NIT and other engineering colleges, which they could scout for quality talent for their tech centre.

Genpact at present has a global headcount of over 100,000 spread across several countries. 

The Telangana government had earlier set up IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal where operations of some tech firms have already begun. The works on IT towers at Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet are at various stages of completion, officials said.

