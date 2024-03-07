Global patent filings drop nearly 2% as innovation falters

GENEVA: Patent filings slipped last year by nearly 2 per cent in the first fall in 14 years amid economic uncertainty, the UN patent agency said on Thursday, in a move it described as "concerning".

The World Intellectual Property Organization, which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, reported 272,600 filings in 2023 which was a 1.8 per cent decline from the previous year.

The top two countries China (69,610) and the United States (55,678) both reported fewer filings than 2022, falling 0.6 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively. In the case of China, it was the first drop since 2002.