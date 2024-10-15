Home
Global public debt to top $100 trillion, growth may accelerate: IMF

The IMF's latest Fiscal Monitor report showed global public debt will reach 93 per cent of global gross domestic product by the end of 2024 and approach 100 percent by 2030.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 04:25 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 04:25 IST
