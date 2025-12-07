Menu
Read of the Week (December 7 to December 13)

In Badass Begums, Anoushka Jain introduces you to 10 such Mughal-era women whose lives rippled with ambition, romance, intrigue and fierce resilience.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 20:40 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 20:40 IST
