Read of the Week (December 7 to December 13)

<p>History rarely shines a light on the formidable Mughal begums who boldly navigated the imperial courts, brokered powerful deals, reshaped Delhi’s skyline, created private spaces for women, fought battles and resisted patriarchy — all from their place behind the purdah. </p>.<p>In Badass Begums, Anoushka Jain introduces you to 10 such Mughal-era women whose lives rippled with ambition, romance, intrigue and fierce resilience. </p><p>Jahanara Begum, Shah Jahan’s favourite daughter who designed Chandni Chowk and her sister, the firebrand Roshanara Begum, who schemed with Aurangzeb to take over her father’s empire; the invincible Begum Samru, a tawaif-turned-ruler, who led her own army into battles; Maham Anga and Mubarak Begum, whose counsel rivalled that of chief ministers, and the resolute Qudsia Begum who built riverfront gardens only to see them battered by rebellions — these and other stories come alive in a riveting narrative and walking tour maps of the places they lived in or curated. </p><p>Based on rigorous research and written with warmth, Badass Begums is an eye-opening journey through the breathtaking legacies still hidden in the by-lanes of Delhi. Anoushka Jain is a historian, author and founder of Enroute Indian History, a women-led initiative that brings the past alive through heritage walks, storytelling and research. </p>