Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce on Ukraine fears

Gold rises above $2,000 an ounce on soaring Ukraine fears

The precious metal hit a peak of $2,000.86 an ounce, its highest level since September 2020

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Mar 07 2022, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 08:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold rose to more than $2,000 in Asian trade on Monday morning as investors fled to the safe-haven commodity over fears about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

The precious metal hit a peak of $2,000.86 an ounce, its highest level since September 2020.

Traders have been sent running to safety as Russia continues with its invasion of Ukraine, which has battered equity markets and sent oil prices to a near 14-year-high, adding further upward pressure to already high inflation.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Gold
Gold prices
Precious metals
business
Global Markets

What's Brewing

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

 