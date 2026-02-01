Menu
Gold, silver futures plummet 9% to hit lower circuit levels ahead of Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the FY27 budget in Parliament later in the day.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 05:20 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 05:20 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGold pricesSilver pricesunion budget 2026

