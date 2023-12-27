Govt hikes copra MSP by Rs 250-300 per quintal for 2024 season

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday announced Rs 250-300 per quintal increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of copra at Rs 11,160-12,000 per quintal for the 2024 season.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Copra prices have fallen globally. But the Modi government has decided to provide MSP at least 50 per cent higher than the production cost. Accordingly, the copra MSP has been increased by Rs 250-300 per quintal for 2024 season," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a media briefing.

The MSP of fair and average quality (FAQ) ball copra has been increased by Rs 250 to Rs 12,000 per quintal, while milling copra support price has been hiked by Rs 300 to Rs 11,160 per quintal for the next year, he said.

This will ensure a margin of 51.84 per cent for milling copra and 63.26 per cent for ball copra, which are well beyond 1.5 times the all India weighted average cost of production, an official statement said.