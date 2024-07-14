Govt may introduce insurance laws amendment bill in Budget session

New Delhi: The government is likely to introduce a bill seeking amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938, during the upcoming Budget session to achieve 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

Some of the provisions, which could be part of the amendment bill, include composite license, differential capital, reduction in solvency norms, issuing captive license, change in investment regulations, one-time registration for intermediaries and allowing insurers to distribute other financial products, sources said.

The move will enable the entry of differentiated insurance companies like in the banking sector. The banking sector is currently categorised as universal bank, small finance bank, and payments bank.

The provision of composite licenses would allow life insurers to underwrite health insurance or general insurance policies.