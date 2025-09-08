<p>New Delhi: The government will not alter its market borrowing for the current financial year, Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman </a>told the <em>Financial Express</em> newspaper.</p>.<p>"Nothing changes in my borrowing calendar. That should reassure all," she told the newspaper when asked about bond yields rising over concerns that the government may borrow more from the markets.</p>.Govt keeping 'good watch' on rupee, several currencies declined against USD: Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>India plans to borrow 14.82 trillion rupee for the current financial year ending March 31.</p>