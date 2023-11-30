Grounded airline Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona resigns

Mumbai: Grounded Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona has put in his papers, nearly seven months after the no-frills airline filed for insolvency proceedings.

In an e mail to the airline's employees on Thursday, Khona said that November 30 is his last day at the company.

Khona had returned to Go First in August 2020 as its CEO.

"With a heavy heart, I have to inform that today is my last day with the company. I got an opportunity to work for Go FIRST once again in August 2020 and with your able and active support I tried to perform to my best abilities," Khona said in the e mail.

Earlier, he was with the carrier from 2008 to 2011.

"... the Board of Directors decided to file for Section 10 application under the IBC and we still continued to provide the best support to the company… We were hopeful that we will resume the operations soon and at least from June 2023 but it got delayed" he said in the e mail accessed by PTI.