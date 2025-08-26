Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump threatens more tariffs for countries with digital taxes

Sources said earlier that the Trump administration was considering imposing sanctions on European Union or member state officials responsible for implementing the bloc's landmark Digital Services Act.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 03:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 03:10 IST
World newsTariffDigital TaxDonlad Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us