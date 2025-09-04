Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST bonanza: Hotel rooms up to Rs 7,500 tariff to become cheaper, drive tourism

Currently, hotel rooms with daily tariff of up to Rs 7,500 attract 12 per cent goods and services tax (GST) with input tax credit.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 09:54 IST
Business NewsTourismGSTHotel

Follow us on :

Follow Us