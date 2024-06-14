GST council meeting to be held on June 22 in New Delhi

“The council is likely to reach conclusions on matters pertaining to the GST that necessitate legislative modifications, including the taxation of online gaming activities and the designation of a date for the mandatory implementation of Input Service Distributor (ISD) provisions,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY.

The previous GST Council meeting was held on October 7. The council, which is a joint forum of the Centre and the states, normally meet once in every quarter. However, no meeting was held in the past eight months due to the Lok Sabha elections. Finance ministers of states are members of the council while Union Finance Minister is the ex-officio chairperson.

MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said the upcoming GST Council meeting would be keenly watched for rate rationalisation discussion. In addition, a preliminary effort to include low impact petroleum products such as natural gas within the GST ambit would be highly beneficial to business, he said.

"The stability established in GST collections together with the fact that GST changes are outside the Union Budget proposals should provide an impetus to the GST Council in addressing various issues that need to be addressed," Mani added.

Rajat Bose, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said the council is likely to take up key industry issues like the taxation of online gaming and the promised review of the valuation rules introduced in October 2023.

“Other agenda items could include discussion on the inverted duty structure (IDS) for various sectors, such as textiles and fertilisers and rationalisation of GST rates on certain items which are used by popular masses in India,” said Bose.