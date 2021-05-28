GST Council waives off IGST on import of Covid-19 relief items till August 31, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the GST Council has decided to exempt IGST on the import of Covid-19 relief items till August 31, 2021.
The medication used for treating 'black fungus' has also been exempted from the levy of IGST.
Also read: Key takeaways from the 43rd GST Council meet
"Issues of Covid-related equipment was one of the items on the agenda that had a very detailed discussion. Many issues were raised & discussed...The Council has decided to exempt the import of relief items till August 31, 2021," Sitharaman said.
More to follow...
