IGST on import of Covid-19 items exempted till Aug 2021

GST Council waives off IGST on import of Covid-19 relief items till August 31, 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2021, 20:48 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 21:06 ist
Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the GST Council has decided to exempt IGST on the import of Covid-19 relief items till August 31, 2021.

The medication used for treating 'black fungus' has also been exempted from the levy of IGST.

Also read: Key takeaways from the 43rd GST Council meet

"Issues of Covid-related equipment was one of the items on the agenda that had a very detailed discussion. Many issues were raised & discussed...The Council has decided to exempt the import of relief items till August 31, 2021," Sitharaman said.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
India
Covid-19
GST Council

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 