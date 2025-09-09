<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister on Tuesday asked manufacturers to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold stocks in line with the change in GST rates.</p><p>"As per the new GST rates, manufacturers, packers, and importers can revise the MRP on unsold stock until 31st December 2025 (or until stock lasts)," Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.</p>.DH Interview | Kerala finance minister warns of consequences of GST reforms, seeks safeguards.<p>He added that the revised prices must reflect GST changes only.</p><p>The government has reduced GST on various products and services, which will come into effect from September 22.</p><p>Joshi further said the new MRP should be shown with a sticker/stamp/online print. The old MRP must remain visible, the minister said.</p><p>"Any increase or decrease in price can only match the tax change," Joshi said.</p><p>He also directed companies to inform consumers through ads and public notices.</p><p>"This measure ensures transparency and protects consumer interests," Joshi added.</p>