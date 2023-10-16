HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 16,811 cr, net interest margin narrows

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 16,811 crore on a consolidated level. In the first results of the merged entity after the amalgamation of its parent HDFC Ltd into the lender, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 15,976 crore on a standalone basis.