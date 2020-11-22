HDFC digital payments suffer mass outage; restored

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, suffered massive payment failures as digital payments across multiple channels failed since Saturday evening. An "unexpected outage" at one of the bank's data centers caused the issue, the bank said.

Users across the country took to Twitter to complain of payments not going through via unified payments interface and debit and credit cards. The outage lasted for nearly twelve hours.

On Sunday, HDFC Bank tweeted that its services impacted by the outage were restored, while some customers may face intermittent issues as the system stabilises.

Dear Customers, The services impacted following the outage have been restored. While you may face intermittent issues as the system stabilizes there is no reason to worry now! Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for bearing with us during this period. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) November 22, 2020

Earlier in December 2019, the online services of the lender were affected for three working days. The tech team of the bank worked round the clock to resolve the issue. Clarifying that the Dec 2019 outage was not a cyberattack, the then executuve director Jagdishan said that the disruption was a capacity issue as the bank had underestimated the growth in payment volumes.