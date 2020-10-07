Hero MotoCorp launches Maestro Edge 125 Stealth

Hero MotoCorp launches Maestro Edge 125 Stealth priced at Rs 72,950

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 07 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 23:00 ist
The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth comes with a 125 cc BS-VI compliant engine with power output of 9 BHP.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has launched a new trim of its Maestro Edge scooter range priced at Rs 72,950 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth comes with a 125 cc BS-VI compliant engine with power output of 9 BHP.

"Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand's appeal," Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales & Aftersales Naveen Chauhan said in a statement.

The company has lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

hero motocorp
Auto

What's Brewing

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 