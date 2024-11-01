Hero MotoCorp sales rise 18% to 6.8 lakh units in Oct

<p>New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its overall sales increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to 6,79,091 units in October.</p><p>The country's largest two-wheeler maker has sold 5,74,930 units in October 2023.</p><p>Domestic dispatches to dealers rose to 6,57,403 units compared to 5,59,766 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.</p>.Hero Motors files draft papers for Rs 900-crore IPO.<p>The company's exports rose to 21,688 units last month from 15,164 units in the year-ago period, it added.</p><p>This significant growth was primarily driven by robust demand from key urban and rural areas, particularly in the 100cc and 125cc segments during the festive period, the company said.</p><p>Hero MotoCorp said its electric vehicle brand VIDA continued to have a strong growth trajectory this year and achieved its highest-ever monthly dispatches, reaching 8,750 units in October 2024.</p>