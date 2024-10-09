Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Hindenburg Research shorts Roblox, alleging inflated metrics

Roblox shares fell as much as 9% after the short seller said the company conflated daily active users (DAUs) with the number of people visiting its platform.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 04:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 04:11 IST
Business NewsHindenburg ResearchHindenburg

Follow us on :

Follow Us