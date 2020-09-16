Hitachi scraps UK nuclear power plant project

Hitachi said Wednesday it is pulling out of a multi-billion-pound nuclear power plant project in Wales, citing a worsening investment environment, in a blow to Britain's low-carbon energy policy.
The project in Anglesey had already been suspended for 20 months "and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impacts of Covid-19," the Japanese firm said in a statement.
T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction
'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'
Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe
351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died
World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber
The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19