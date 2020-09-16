Hitachi scraps UK nuclear power plant project

Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station beyond a farmer's field in Anglesey in northwest Wales. - Hitachi said it is pulling out of a multi-billion-pound nuclear power plant project in Wales, citing a worsening investment environment. Credit: AFP Photo

Hitachi said Wednesday it is pulling out of a multi-billion-pound nuclear power plant project in Wales, citing a worsening investment environment, in a blow to Britain's low-carbon energy policy.

The project in Anglesey had already been suspended for 20 months "and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impacts of Covid-19," the Japanese firm said in a statement.

