Honeywell plans to spin off advanced materials business, WSJ reports

<p>Diversified manufacturer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/honeywell">Honeywell</a> is planning to spin off its advanced materials division, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>.<p>Shares of the company, which makes everything from aerospace parts to building automation technology, were up 2.3% in premarket trading.</p>.<p>According to the WSJ report, the business could be worth more than $10 billion as a separately traded public company.</p>.Honeywell signs long-term maintenance deal with Air India.<p>Honeywell did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p>.<p>The advanced materials division caters to various industries such as retail, pharmaceuticals, buildings and manufacturing. The business recorded sales of $3.65 billion last year.</p>.<p>Honeywell's new CEO Vimal Kapur has been streamlining the company's portfolio over the past few years to shift focus toward its aviation, automation and energy segments.</p>