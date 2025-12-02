Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Nati koli saaru', idlis on Siddaramaiah’s breakfast menu at DK Shivakumar’s residence

Speaking to reporters later, Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar had invited him during his visit to the CM’s residence for breakfast on Saturday.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 10:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us