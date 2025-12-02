<p>Moscow: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> said on Tuesday that Russia did not want a war with European powers, but was ready to fight if Europe did want a direct conflict with Moscow.</p><p>The Kremlin chief accused European powers of hindering US President Donald <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/ceding-land-to-stopping-kyiv-from-joining-nato-delving-into-trumps-28-point-peace-plan-to-end-ukraine-russia-war-3805649">Trump's attempts to end the war in Ukraine</a> by putting forward proposals they knew would be "absolutely unacceptable" to Moscow so they could then accuse Russia of not wanting peace.</p><p>Putin said European powers had locked themselves out of peace talks on Ukraine because they had cut off contacts with Russia.</p><p>"They are on the side of war," Putin said of European powers.</p>