Hospitality industry takes major step

Mumbai: In a major transformational step, the Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) has taken a leap into the future with the signing of a MoU with Ingram Micro India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the leading global technology organization, Ingram Micro based in the United States.

The collaboration brings together HRAWI's influential presence in the hospitality sector and Ingram Micro's diverse solutions portfolio, for leading-edge advancements in technology and business practices. Ingram Micro, with its expansive range of advanced and speciality solutions; cloud services, mobility solutions and IT Asset Disposal capabilities, is expected to contribute significantly to the digital transformation of the hospitality industry.

“The collaboration with Ingram Micro is a testament to HRAWI’s commitment to harnessing new-age tech solutions and expertise for the betterment of our members in the hospitality industry. By joining forces, we aim to co-create and lead technology seminars that will empower our members with the latest global advancements in the sector,” said Pradeep Shetty, President, HRAWI.