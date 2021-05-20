How HR automation can help in building better businesses

By Subramanyam S,

Human Resources (HR) is in many ways the mainstay of an organisation. Steering the core business activity through change and protecting it against evolving pitfalls, HR is always at its post. This article unravels how the most significant of HR functions – devising the most employee-friendly policies and implementing them with optimal outcomes – is aided by HR Automation.

HR – the ever-present innate strength of every company – incidentally is also the function that makes every one of its employees feel at home so that they bring the best of their abilities to their work desk every day. Nested within these workdays, the last-mile customers of the business are served better when HR works well. The Human Resource function succeeds in keeping the business going, growing, and adapting (and still retaining its characteristic charm). In this endeavor, HR has found a friend – AUTOMATION.

Automation in HR allows the functionaries to focus on what is important – attending to the strategic and development-oriented activities of the Human Resources of their organisation. It cuts out the deadwood of time and resources lost in performing mundane administrative tasks.

HR Automation is no longer a secret weapon – it’s out in the open as a bankable one. It is available to businesses that aim to line up its strengths to gain an edge of speed, efficiency, accuracyand data-led insights. Armed with the superpower of HR Automation, companies sharpen the focus on their organisational goals – both established ones and the ones that emerge during its growth journey. Yes, leveraging features of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing into workhorses using automated workflows, HR Automation peps up organisations for the uncharted future of an undulating tomorrow.

What can HR Automation achieve?

HR Automation is the ticket to:

* Saving time on repetitive tasks so that the strategists can devote themselves to tougher questions

* Analytics that provide reliable and real-time insights for business owners to make time-sensitive decisions fast

* Mood analysis at keen, almost infallible process flows so that outcomes drive employee-friendly policies

* Enabling any-where any-time learning for employees

* Culture assessments, identify gaps and its impact on achieving the business goals

* Hiring, assigning, and scheduling contingent workforce

HR Automation makes possible the omnichannel perspective of serving the end-customer in every possible way. Once the end-goal of bringing value to the customer is defined, HR Automation brings together the messaging, unification of purpose, and channels of delivery within the grasp of a client.

Reports rich with insights for every size and scale of business are the hallmark of AI-powered automation. Chatbots are placed strategically to help employees along the key communication channels and to refine query management. Natural Language Processing allows the experience of the users to be smooth and stress-free. Even as the user keys in phrases into a bot’s chat console or the website search field, the analytics of the search strings are updated in real-time to help keep the business in the know of what their employees are looking for. Responses are logged and data for future enhancements are created then and there.

HR Analytics – an ever-increasing power-up

Analytics across all the metrics that matter is a cinch. HR analytics, like any other time-sensitive application of data, get only better with time. Performance metrics, KPIs relating to talent

acquisition, costs of hiring, supporting, and off-boarding human resources, payroll, and compliance data – are all logged over time and show historical as well as real-time insights.

These insights can be used to make better decisions in hiring, promoting, compensating, and engaging the workforce in the future and for the long term. Thanks to HR Automation, strategic workforce planning activities have a repository of knowledge to dive into whenever they have a big decision to be made.

Culture Analytics – The foundation to determine success or failure in meeting the business objective

Embracing the data-led approach to a successful business calls for intent, investment, negotiation for room to make the switch, and most importantly, a paradigm shift in the culture of an organisation. An organisation with an aligned culture is better placed to make the switch, rather than one which is ambushed by change.

Culture Analytics analyses the behaviours of human beings at work, delving deep into their responses to a wide range of stimuli. AI analytics algorithms are used to better understand the way humans think, respond, and make decisions. Scenario-based evaluations, mood shifts, measurement of various layers of responses to a range of stress factors go into Culture Analytics to determine the financial impact of culture. Next, Culture Analytics can also be used to deliberate upon and build an organisational culture conducive to not just maintaining a status quo, but build towards success and long-term sustainability in business.

Employee’s Sentiment Analysis – automated feedback guides appropriate interventions

The need to assess employee sentiment is a well understood component. Technology-enabled interactive chatbot helps to understand the moods and goes up to measuring employee sentiment towards their job, team, leadership and the organisation, and various aspects of wellness too.

The power of automation with tools can be configured to analyse the employee feedback along different demographics relevance to a purpose - age, tenure, location, business unit and gender and the analysis derived can deliver an employee engagement score along with detailed insights and recommendations for action. The action could include policy changes to suit the emerging situation or even a one-time initiative, but employee-friendly.

Amalgamation of Skills – Integrated platforms to facilitate skills, organisations& vendors

Automation enables an organisation’s appetite to tap into special skills and explore multiple emerging engagement models. Innovation back by technology deliver a platform to integrate gig/part-time workers, vendors, and customers establishing a win-win for all. Tracking all the way from availability, deployment, tracking, and invoicing is made easy enabling 2nd innings for few candidates.

Automation of day-to-day processes and workflows deserves to be upheld by a positive mindset. These arguments show that HR Automation is happening at a rapid speed, on the strength of quantitative analytics tools that come together to offer very specific, workable insights.

In addition to having a better-engaged workforce, HR automation can underscore the bottom line with worthy, data-backed conclusions based on time-bound data. Be it productivity, employee mood analysis, or projections for an uncertain future, the answers indicated by HR Automation are the safest bet.

(The author is the CEO and Founder of AscentHR)