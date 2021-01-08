How the pandemic shaped this e-grocery giant's growth

One of the first things most Indians who rely on technology for every day purchases did when PM Narendra Modi announced the first lockdown was book slots for groceries on BigBasket.

An unprecedented situation, tight curbs, and massive shutdowns that created panic and confusion were amplified for the company that has been one of the biggest frontrunners of door-to-door delivery in the country.

Meeting the surge in demand amid the pandemic also meant growth opportunities for the firm. There were reportedly days when the e-grocery company sold more than 22 kg of potatoes and onions each minute, according to a Business Standard report.

However, it was a steep slope to climb. BigBasket, severely impacted by the exodus of migrants -- most of who are instrumental in the essential delivery mechanism --, had to hire over 12,0000 employees in two weeks to meet the demand upsurge.

Recounting his at an event in November last year, Menon said the company lost 80 per cent of its workforce within two days, just as the nationwide lockdown was announced in March.

"Stores were shut, people scared to get out and orders were pouring in (for BigBasket). There was a surge in business, and we had 20 per cent workforce. We realised that we can't give this up...(realised) how important this quality is...resilient organisations are winners," he added.

Also, with local authorities shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks from crossing state borders, e-commerce players had seen massive disruption in their operations even as orders spiked during the lockdown.

For the Bengaluru based retail e-grocer, the pandemic has quickened the pace of its growth by 15 to 18 months, co-founder and CEO Hari Menon told BS.

BigBasket is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake for about $1 billion to salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group

