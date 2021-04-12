Huawei to cut reliance on advanced process techniques

Huawei to reduce reliance on advanced process techniques

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 12 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 16:13 ist
Huawei logo. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies will invest more in businesses that are less reliant on advanced process techniques, it said on Monday, citing US sanctions that have reduced its access to high-end semiconductors.

Huawei's rotating chairman, Eric Xu, also told analysts that the company would invest more in components for self-driving vehicles and that its global rollout of 5G telecoms networks has "exceeded expectations".

Huawei
China
US

