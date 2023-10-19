News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

HUL Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 2,657 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,670 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 10:37 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,657 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,670 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 15,806 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 15,253 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 12,211 crore, as against Rs 11,965 crore in the same period a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 October 2023, 10:37 IST)
Business NewsHindustan Unilever Limited

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT