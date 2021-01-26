Hyundai Motor Q4 profit rises 57% on demand for SUVs, Genesis

Hyundai Q4 profit rises 57% on demand for SUVs, Genesis

  • Jan 26 2021, 10:46 ist
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co reported on Tuesday a 57% rise in fourth-quarter profit, slightly below analyst estimates, backed by demand for high-margin sports-utility vehicles and its premium Genesis cars.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 automakers, reported a net profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.18 billion) for October-December, versus 804 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with the 1.5 trillion won average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

