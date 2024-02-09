Hyundai picks JPMorgan, Citi to accelerate $3 billion IPO

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor has appointed investment bankers JPMorgan and Citi to advise on its at least $3 billion IPO, accelerating listing plans in the world's third-largest auto market, sources with direct knowledge said.

The company plans to file regulatory papers in India by May to June for an approval, said two of the three sources, all of whom declined to be named as the talks are private.

JPMorgan, Citi and Hyundai's Indian unit declined to comment.

In a statement, Hyundai said it had "no further update at this stage", referring Reuters to its statement earlier this week that the India listing has not been decided, and that it would comment on the matter when the plan becomes finalised or within a month.

Hyundai, the second-biggest automaker in India with a 15 per cent market share, is in the initial stages of considering an IPO in India that would value its local operation at up to $30 billion, Reuters reported this week. The IPO could be India's largest.