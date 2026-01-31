<p>Mumbai: For decades, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a> stayed away from active politics, working quietly in the fields of social initiatives, environment, sustainability and entrepreneurship.</p><p>She stepped into the political spotlight in 2024 when her late husband <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> — then NCP president and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> deputy chief minister — fielded her from Baramati in the Lok Sabha elections after taking control of the Nationalist Congress Party by dislodging his mentor and uncle Sharad Pawar. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar, however, lost the contest to Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule.</p><p>Subsequently, the 62-year-old was accommodated in the Rajya Sabha with the support of the BJP.</p>.Sunetra Pawar elected NCP legislative party leader, to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM .<p>Popularly known as ‘Vahini’ (sister-in-law) or 'Tai' (sister), Sunetra Pawar was often seen by Ajit Pawar’s side at public events in Baramati, where her husband — fondly called ‘Dada’ (brother) — enjoyed deep grassroots support and transformed the tehsil-town and put it on the map as an ideal town. </p><p>Now, as she takes charge as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister following Ajit Pawar’s death, Sunetra Pawar is acutely aware that she has stepped into formidable shoes. Ajit Pawar was known as a mass leader, a tough administrator and a gifted orator with a sharp sense of humour.</p><p>“Dada speaks from his heart. He says what he means and means what he says. Often people misunderstand him, but he has a big heart. He speaks the same way at home as he does in the office,” Sunetra Pawar told this correspondent during the 2019 election campaign.</p>.Sunetra Pawar elected NCP legislative party leader, to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM .<p>Born on October 18, 1963, in Osmanabad district (now Dharashiv), Sunetra Pawar comes from a politically influential family. Her step-brother, Dr Padmasinh Patil, is a veteran politician who served as a two-time MLC, eight-time MLA from Osmanabad, Union minister and Maharashtra’s power minister. Once a close aide of Sharad Pawar, Patil’s son Ranajagjitsinha Patil is currently a BJP MLA and former minister.</p><p>Sunetra Pawar completed her B.Com from SB Arts and Commerce College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad). She married Ajit Pawar in an arranged marriage in 1985. </p><p>The couple have two sons — Parth (35) and Jay (25), whose political careers are yet to take off. </p><p>Despite her political lineage, Sunetra Pawar consciously stayed away from electoral politics for most of her life. One of her earliest social initiatives began in Kathewadi village in Baramati taluka, the ancestral home of the Pawar family.</p><p>Over the years, she emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives promoting inclusive and sustainable development, earning her deep respect in Baramati and adjoining regions.</p>.Sunetra Pawar becomes first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra .<p>In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organisation focused on environmental awareness and eco-conscious community development. </p><p>Under her leadership, EFOI pioneered India’s eco-village model, integrating ecological practices with rural development — an initiative that helped transform rural landscapes and promote self-reliant, environmentally responsible villages.</p><p>A committed environmentalist, Sunetra Pawar led extensive grassroots campaigns on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water management and drought mitigation. In recognition of her work, she was conferred the prestigious Green Warrior Award.</p><p>Beyond environmental advocacy, she has played a significant role in education as a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, a reputed institution known for promoting quality education and rural academic excellence.</p>.Sunetra Pawar meets NCP leaders ahead of legislature party meeting.<p>Her global engagement includes serving as a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum (France) since 2011, where she has represented India in international discussions on sustainability and social innovation.</p><p>Sunetra Pawar is also associated with the Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park — a 65-acre project approved in 2008 under the Centre’s Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks. The facility employs over 15,000 workers, the majority of them women, across apparel, weaving and printing units. She has served as chairperson of the project.</p><p>On the family and party fronts, Sunetra Pawar does have challenges ahead. </p>