<p>Bengaluru police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of C J Roy, Founder and Chairman of the Confident Group, who was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/confident-group-founder-c-j-roy-shoots-self-dead-in-bengaluru-during-it-raid-3880518">found dead at his office on Hosur Road</a> on January 30.</p>.<p>The press release issued by the City police commissioner Seemant Kamar Singh read that the case, registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR No. 5/2026) at Ashok Nagar police station under Section 194(3)(4) of the BNSS, has been transferred to the SIT for a comprehensive investigation.</p>.<p>The SIT is headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (West) C Vamshi Krishna, and Lokesh Jagalasar, the deputy commissioner of police (South), will function as an investigation officer. Other senior officers from the central and special divisions will be part of the investigation team.</p><p>Police said all units have been directed to extend full cooperation to ensure a thorough and impartial probe.</p>