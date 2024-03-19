I-T department expands scope for filing appeals by tax officers, includes TDS disputes

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular dated March 15 said that the said monetary limits will not be applicable for filing appeals in cases where prosecution has been filed by the department in the relevant case, and trial is pending and conviction order has been passed and the same has not been compounded.

Cases where the assessment is based on information with regard to an offence alleged to have been committed under any other law and information received from law enforcement or intelligence agencies like CBI, ED, DRI, SFIO, NIA, NCB, Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), and state law enforcement agencies, in such cases the appeals would be filed irrespective of the tax demand on the assessee.

The threshold would not apply to litigation arising out of disputes relating to TDS/TCS in domestic and international taxation, or disputes relating to the applicability of provisions of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

Taxmen would also have to file appeals irrespective of the tax demand in dispute in cases of undisclosed foreign income /assets/bank accounts.

About 2.7 crore direct tax demands totalling about Rs 35 lakh crore are being disputed at various foras.

AKM Global, Tax Partner, Amit Maheshwari said the new circular has consolidated various earlier circulars on the issue of monetary limits for filing of appeals.

"CBDT has broadened the scope of exceptions which are now outside the scope of monetary threshold and on which department may file the appeals / SLP irrespective of the amount involved. Such exceptions although seem to be reasonable will add to the volume of appeals filed by the department in future," Maheshwari said.