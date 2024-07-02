Increasing annual leave to five weeks would cost employers less than you might think

By Jeff Borland for 'The Conversation'

Melbourne: Five weeks annual leave is an idea whose time may have come.

A decade ago, a Productivity Commission inquiry into Australia’s industrial relations system, recommended governments periodically “examine whether there are any grounds for extending the existing 20 days of paid annual leave”.

Now, with the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association pushing for an extra week of annual leave for 1.3 million retail and fast food workers, the issue may be about to get a serious hearing.

Employees doing continuous shift work – including nurses and firefighters – are already able to take five weeks of annual leave.

Recent deals between Ikea, Apple, Bunnings and Big W and staff have added to the number of workers with another week of annual leave.

But for most of us in jobs with annual leave, four weeks is what we get.