<p class="bodytext">The innovative compositions of India’s pioneering Karnatik progressive rock band, AGAM, resonate deeply with Kabir’s spirit of rebellion, introspection, and unity. Their electrifying finale at the recently concluded ninth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi was thus a befitting conclusion to the festival held annually at the ghats of what some believe is the world’s oldest city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Varanasi brings a certain stillness and intensity, and our set reflected that,” said Harish Sivaramakrishnan, a trained Karnatik vocalist with over 30 years of classical music experience. The band performed original compositions that lean into themes of introspection, devotion, and questioning — ideas that resonate deeply with Kabir’s philosophy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bengaluru-based band’s journey began in 2003 with a group of college musicians who shared a deep passion for progressive rock and Indian classical music. “It really is a coming together of very different musical journeys. Some of us are classically trained, some come from rock and jazz, and others are deeply rooted in rhythm. Everyone listens closely to each other, especially on stage. Over time, that trust has become our biggest strength. The band works because our concerts always feel like a dialogue with the audience,” explained Aditya Kasyap.</p>.Futuristic electronic hip-hop with a vintage mood.<p class="bodytext">On how they manage to fuse Karnatik classical and progressive rock music, the band believes it is something that happens instinctively. “We don’t really sit down and say, ‘Let’s fuse these two styles.’ Karnatik music is where our melodic thinking comes from — it teaches you patience, depth, and emotion. Progressive rock, on the other hand, gives us the freedom to play with form, sound, and scale. When we write, the raga and the mood come first. The guitars, synths, and rhythms then grow around that. The idea is to let both speak honestly in the same space,” elaborated Sivaramakrishnan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over the years, the band has released a number of albums, each marking a different phase of where they were as people and musicians. After winning Ooh La La La, a music reality show hosted by Sun TV in 2007, AGAM released their debut album, The Inner Self Awakens (2012), creating Karnatik progressive rock as a genre and a self-defining sound. This was followed by their studio album, A Dream to Remember (2017), which was more emotional and narrative-driven, incorporating a strong element of storytelling. Their latest album, Arrival of the Ethereal (2025), is more reflective and atmospheric, and even led to a Grammy consideration. With this album, they also came to be known to a new generation as the “Pied Pipers of Karnatik music.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">As a band, their musical influences are varied and diverse. “From Karnatik music, we’ve grown up listening to songs from the Trinity. From the rock and progressive side, bands like Pink Floyd, Porcupine Tree, Dream Theatre, Tool, and Opeth have influenced how we think about structure and mood,” said Kasyap. Their new album, though still evolving, is thematically about transition and movement — both internal and external. “Musically, we’re exploring newer textures and rhythms while staying rooted in melody. There’s a lot of space in this music. We’re not in a rush to finish it; we want it to feel honest. It’s shaping up to be a very immersive listening experience,” added Sivaramakrishnan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The year 2026 promises to be busy and exciting for the band. They are working on new compositions and exploring collaborations with artists from different traditions, including folk and classical spaces. Further, concerts and festival appearances are planned in India and abroad. “For us, it’s important that every project is meaningful. AGAM has always been about the long journey, and we want to keep it that way,” concluded Kasyap.</p>