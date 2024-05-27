India, Indonesia stand out for EM investors in an ageing world

India and Indonesia are projected to see population gains of at least 10% from this year by 2040, according to data from the World Bank, while China will likely see shrinkage of nearly 4%.

A more important metric would be changes in the working-age population, defined as those between 15 and 64 years old. Even before the historic overall population decline in China, its working-age cohort had been shrinking for years, while India’s is the youngest among major economies.

A faster increase in the working-age group typically translates into higher future earnings growth, BlackRock Investment Institute strategists led by Jean Boivin wrote in March, adding that migration, greater labor-force participation and automation are also factors at play.

The demographic dividend forms part of the optimism that has fueled gains in the two stock markets, alongside a slew of idiosyncratic factors including hopes for a market-supportive election outcome.

The Nifty 50 Index, which is trading at record levels, is set to notch nine-straight years of gains if the trend holds. The Jakarta Composite Index touched an all-time high in March.

Structural Reforms

Analysts note that structural reforms to reduce regulatory red tape, enhance job market flexibility and facilitate foreign investment are essential for economies to capitalize on the demographic tailwind.

“Ultimately, the growth equation is employment times productivity,” said Fidelity’s Samson. “The solid structural reforms we have seen in both India and Indonesia will allow for sufficient job creation to benefit from the demographic dividend.”

While there’s been some progress, more needs to be done. Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who takes office in October, aims to achieve 8% annual economic GDP growth despite the nation’s track record that falls far below that.

Investors are watching whether state governments in India will follow through with implementing labour, land and other policy changes that have been passed at the national level. Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party win a slimmer majority in the polls, his plans for more extensive reforms will face hurdles and financial market volatility may rise.