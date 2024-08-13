India orders unusual recall of reports on Apple antitrust probe

New Delhi: India's antitrust body has ordered an unusual recall of its investigation reports that found Apple in breach of competition laws, after the US giant complained its commercial secrets were disclosed to opponents, including Tinder-owner Match.

The move will prolong a procedure begun in 2021 and already marred by delays.

In an August 7 confidential order that is being reported for the first time by Reuters, the antitrust body has asked all Apple's opponents in the case to return the investigation reports to the watchdog.

"It is imperative that such information be maintained confidential, ensuring that no unauthorised disclosure occurs," the watchdog, the CCI, said in a four-page order signed by its top four officials.