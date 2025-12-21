Alleging that the BJP government was attempting to dismantle other industrial houses to transfer economic control to a handful of favoured groups, Yadav said such efforts would lead to 'serious and dangerous consequences'.
‘एक देश, एक कारोबारी’ की ओर बढ़ता भाजपा सरकार का गोपनीय एजेंडा।
‘एक का धंधा, एक से चंदा’ भाजपाई लोग इसी सिद्धांत के तहत देश के हर कारोबार को कुछ एक हाथों में ही समेट देना चाहते हैं। जिससे चंदे के लिए अलग-अलग जगह न जाना पड़े। अपने पैसों की महाभूख के लिए बाक़ी कमी को वो सरकार और…