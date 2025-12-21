Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Had minor injuries and slight concussion but I am okay: Nora Fatehi after car accident

The actor said he sustained minor injuries and had a a slight concussion.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsNora FatehiCar accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us