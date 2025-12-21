<p>New Delhi: Actor Nora Fatehi shared a series of videos on her social media assuring her fans and followers she is all right but is "slightly traumatised" following a car accident.</p>.<p>The 33-year-old actor was on her way to the Sunburn music festival in Mumbai on Saturday when a car rammed into her vehicle in the western suburbs. The police arrested the driver of the car, who was said to be under the influence of an alcohol.</p>.<p>Fatehi shared videos on her Instagram stories on Sunday as she recalled the incident.</p>.<p>"Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window," she said.</p>.Nora Fatehi's car hit by a drunk driver in Mumbai, actress suffers minor injuries .<p>The actor said he sustained minor injuries and had a a slight concussion. "I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with." </p><p>"In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around… You should not drink and drive. It's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation...That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm slightly still traumatised." </p><p>Despite the accident, Fatehi decided to attend the festival where she performed alongside DJ David Guetta.</p>.<p>Explaining her decision not to cancel the event, she said, "I don't let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get. So, no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments. That might look crazy to you, but long story short, don't drink and drive."</p>